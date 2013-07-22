US STOCKS-Weak jobs data, Syria missile strike spark safe-haven bets
MUMBAI, July 22 India and Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm Everstone Group has agreed to invest 2 billion rupees ($33.54 million) for a significant minority stake in Indian commercial vehicle financing firm Hinduja Leyland Finance, the companies said on Monday.
The Chennai-based non-banking finance company is owned by the Hinduja Group, which runs India's second-biggest bus and truck maker Ashok Leyland.
Ernst & Young and boutique investment bank Spark Capital were the advisors to the transaction, the companies said. ($1 = 59.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
