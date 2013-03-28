March 28 Apollo Global Management LLC
-backed payment processor Evertec Inc said it expects its
initial public offering to raise up to $484.2 million.
The Puerto Rico-based company said it plans to sell its 21.1
million shares at between $18 and $20 each. (link.reuters.com/zeh96t)
Evertec had filed in February with U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission for an IPO of up to $100 million.
Apollo, however, was reportedly exploring a sale of the
company even after filing for the IPO, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters later that month.
The private equity firm, which had acquired Evertec from
Puerto Rican lender Popular Inc in September 2010, owns
a 51 percent stake in the company. Popular retains 49 percent
and is Evertec's largest customer.
Following the offering, Apollo will own about 37 percent of
the company, while Popular will own 35.5 percent.
Evertec, which will list on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "EVTC," plans to use the net cash proceeds to
repay about $91 million in debt.
The company processes over 1.8 billion transactions annually
and manages the electronic payment network for over 4,100
automated teller machines and over 104,000 point-of-sale payment
terminals.
It reported an adjusted net income of $84.4 million on
revenue of $341.7 million in 2012.
Goldman Sachs & Co and JPMorgan Securities LLC are acting as
the lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)