BRIEF-Comtec Solar Systems Group appoints Zhang Zhen as CEO
* John Yi Zhang has resigned as chief executive officer of company
Dec 26 Everyday Network Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 530 million yuan ($85.33 million) in pricate placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trade on Dec 29
* Says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by aplha grissin's bankruptcy