LONDON Nov 14 Britain's biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere, is planning to pay back 875 million pounds ($1.4 billion) of loans to its two parent companies in a step towards making itself a wholly independent operation, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper cited bankers close to the process as saying the group has lined up seven banks to lend it the money to carry out the move.

If the facility gets final approval, it could be one of the largest new borrowing facilities in the UK this year, according to the FT.

The bankers cited in the article said the mobile operator, jointly owned by Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom , will also use the relationship with the banks to help it tap the bond market next year to raise as much as 800 million pounds for future corporate investment.

The FT said the moves are likely to feed rumours about the eventual exit of the two shareholders through an initial public offering of shares or a sale, though there is no suggestion that either is in negotiations at present. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Matt Driskill)