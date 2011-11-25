LONDON Nov 25 British telecoms venture Everything Everywhere has refinanced 875 million pounds ($1.36 billion) of the loan it got from parents France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, it said in a statement on Friday.

The venture, which is Britain's biggest mobile operator, said it had secured new bank financing facilities of 875 million pounds, comprising a term loan and a multi-currency revolving credit facility with maturities of between three and five years.

"The facilities will be used to refinance part of the 1.25 billion-pound shareholder loan provided equally on Everything Everywhere's formation by its parent companies, Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom," it said.

Everything Everywhere was set up by the two to combine their British units and began operations in 2010.

The new facility is provided by The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Capital, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan , Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Scotland. ($1 = 0.6449 British pounds) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Will Waterman)