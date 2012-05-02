* Service revenue excluding regulated cuts up 2.9 pct
* Contract customers up 7.3 percent; 49 percent on postpaid
plans
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 2 Increased demand for smartphones
like the Apple iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy
S2 benefited Everything Everywhere in the first quarter, helping
Britain's biggest mobile phone operator to post a rise in
underlying revenue.
The joint venture, which combines France Telecom's
Orange and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile, said on
Wednesday it added 151,000 net new contract customers in the
first quarter, compared with 160,000 a year ago.
Everything Everywhere, which leads Telefonica's O2,
Vodafone and 3 in terms of British customers,
said service revenue, excluding regulated cuts in so-called
termination rates, rose 2.9 percent, a faster rate than the 1.2
percent recorded in the final quarter of 2011.
Chief executive Olaf Swantee said the improvement was driven
by rapid data revenue growth as the group upgraded customers to
smartphones and higher-value postpaid agreements.
"We now have 71 percent of our postpay customer base with a
smartphone," he said in an interview.
Smartphones typically come on 18-month or two-year
contracts, helping retain customers. The group's churn or
customer attrition rate, was just 1.2 percent.
"In Q4 we had the best churn in the market," Swantee said.
"It's too early to tell this quarter but I expect again we will
have the best churn in the industry."
Swantee said the group was seeing a strong performance from
the iPhone and Galaxy S, the latest version of which will launch
in London on Thursday.
He also said initial sales of HTC's new Team One
handsets were "pretty positive" and the group was seeing "some
good continuous performance on the entry products around the
Blackberry range".
Everything Everywhere does not issue first-quarter earnings,
but Swantee said cost savings, targeted at 3.5 billion pounds
($5.7 billion) by 2014, were firmly on track.
"For the first quarter we continued strongly on the cost
programmes that are behind synergy capture and EBITDA (earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
improvement," he said.
Everything Everywhere said its service revenue was down 2.5
percent down to 1.5 billion pounds when including cuts imposed
by the regulator to charges for connecting calls between
networks.