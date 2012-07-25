PARIS, July 25 Britain's biggest mobile phone operator, Everything Everywhere, signed more customers up to long-term smartphone contracts in the second quarter, driving an increase in revenue and delivering stable margins.

The joint venture, which combines France Telecom's Orange and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile, posted service revenue growth of 3.4 percent in the second quarter, compared with 2.9 percent in the first, excluding the impact of regulatory changes.

First-half service revenue stood at 2.99 billion pounds ($4.64 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 673 million pounds.

The group, which markets its packages under the Orange and T-Mobile mobile brands, held its margins stable at 20.3 percent in the first half compared with a year earlier despite spending on customer retention projects. ($1 = 0.6441 British pounds) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)