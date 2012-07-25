PARIS, July 25 Britain's biggest mobile phone
operator, Everything Everywhere, signed more customers up to
long-term smartphone contracts in the second quarter, driving an
increase in revenue and delivering stable margins.
The joint venture, which combines France Telecom's
Orange and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile, posted
service revenue growth of 3.4 percent in the second quarter,
compared with 2.9 percent in the first, excluding the impact of
regulatory changes.
First-half service revenue stood at 2.99 billion pounds
($4.64 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 673 million pounds.
The group, which markets its packages under the Orange and
T-Mobile mobile brands, held its margins stable at 20.3 percent
in the first half compared with a year earlier despite spending
on customer retention projects.
($1 = 0.6441 British pounds)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)