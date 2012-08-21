LONDON Aug 21 Britain's biggest mobile phone
operator, Everything Everywhere, is in advanced discussions to
sell part of its spectrum holdings to rival network Three, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The operator has been forced to sell the spectrum, capable
of carrying next generation 4G mobile services, by European
competition authorities.
The deal would give Three, owned by Hutchison Whampoa
, guaranteed ownership of the rare spectrum, which is
seen as crucial for video, interactive gaming and downloading
films and music.
The newspaper cited people with knowledge of the discussions
as saying the deal had not been finalised, but that an agreement
was "imminent".
Three could also get the spectrum at a potentially lower
price than bidding against its rivals in an auction of lower
frequency 4G spectrum pencilled for the end of the year by
Ofcom, the British telecoms regulator, the newspaper said.
The sale could raise more than 200 million pounds ($314.07
million), although the price was likely to be much lower given
potential advantages in the market for Everything Everywhere in
the forthcoming auction, it said.
Three is the fourth biggest national wholesaler behind
Everything Everywhere -- owned by France Telecom and
Deutsche Telekom -- Vodafone and Telefonica's
O2.