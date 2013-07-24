Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
July 24 Everything Everywhere Finance PLC : * Q2 service revenue excluding regulatory Mobile termination rate (mtr) and
roaming cuts improves to 0.0% * including impact of regulation -4.4% (Q1 2013: -5.4%) * H1 adjusted EBITDA up 9.1% yoy to £734M, a margin of 22.9% (H1
2012 20.3%) * 4g adoption rate doubles in Q2 over previous five months * Board of directors have recommended an interim 2013 dividend of £159M to be
paid in September 2013
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.