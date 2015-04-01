Solarworld files for insolvency
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.
April 1 EveryWare Global Inc, a marketer of tabletop and food preparation products, said it expects to file for prepackaged bankruptcy that will give its secured lenders control of the company after it emerges from the bankruptcy.
EveryWare said it expects to file for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 60-75 days.
The company had long-term debt of $245.4 million as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.
WILMINGTON, Del., May 10 Puerto Rico will begin its bankruptcy proceedings on May 17 in San Juan with a series of requests for managing the case as the commonwealth begins the process of restructuring its $70 billion in debt, according to court filing on Tuesday.