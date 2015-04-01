Solarworld files for insolvency
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.
(Corrects headline to "auditors raise going concern doubt" from "in doubt to continue as going concern") April 1 EveryWare Global Inc : * Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing * Auditor informed co that there is doubt that cash flows from operations, borrowing capacity to allow co to continue as going concern * Company expects to file its annual report on form 10-k as soon as practicable and no later than April 15, 2015 * Restructuring support agreement contemplates that consenting term lenders will make available up to $40 million in dip financing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
WILMINGTON, Del., May 10 Puerto Rico will begin its bankruptcy proceedings on May 17 in San Juan with a series of requests for managing the case as the commonwealth begins the process of restructuring its $70 billion in debt, according to court filing on Tuesday.