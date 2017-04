VIENNA Dec 9 Austrian energy company EVN is seeking damages of about 600 million euros ($821 million) from Hitachi over delays to a power plant, it said on Monday.

EVN, which is a 49 percent shareholder in a special purpose entity created for the construction of the Walsum 10 plant, said it was instituting arbitration proceedings against Hitachi and a court action against an insurer.

($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)