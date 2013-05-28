* Dividend, operating earnings to remain stable

VIENNA, May 28 Austrian utility EVN plans pay an unchanged dividend this financial year, despite reiterating it expects a 40 percent drop in net profit due in part to tough regulations in Bulgaria.

"We want to stick to our stable dividend policy," Chief Executive Peter Layr told journalists on Tuesday, after the company reported a 38 percent fall in first-half net profit.

EVN, which provides electricity, gas, drinking water and other services at home and in eastern Europe, paid a dividend of 0.42 euros ($0.54) for 2011-2012.

EVN warned last month its net profit would drop by around 40 percent this financial year due to problems with environmental projects in Moscow and a Vienna joint venture that has lost value, as well as the Bulgarian regulations.

The Austrian company said on Tuesday first-half sales fell 2 percent to 1.65 billion euros and net profit fell to 132 million, mainly due to write-downs and one-offs.

But earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell only 2 percent to 212 million euros, and Layr said they should remain "relatively stable" for the full year.

EVN shares, which had fallen 11 percent since the start of the year, were up 0.3 percent to 9.97 euros by 1356 GMT, underperforming a 1.1 percent rise in the European utilities index.

($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Mark Potter)