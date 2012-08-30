Alpbach, Austria Aug 30 Austrian energy group
EVN AG maintained its full-year guidance after profit
in the first nine months rose 7.5 percent to 222.8 million euros
($279.1 million).
"We expect the results from operating activities as a whole
to match the previous year's performance in spite of the
difficult and continuing uncertain overall economic and energy
industry situation," EVN said in a statement on Thursday.
"On balance, the group net profit is thus expected to be at
the same level as in the prior year."
Last year's full-year net profit was 190 million euros.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
