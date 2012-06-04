VIENNA, June 4 EVN AG has signed a five-year syndicated revolving credit facility worth 500 million euros ($618.2 million) to replace an existing facility, the Austrian energy group said.

Bayerische Landesbank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group Bank and Societe Generale coordinated the transaction among 13 banks, it added in a statement on Monday.

"The new credit facility primarily serves as a liquidity reserve, and comprises the cornerstone of a stable financing structure of EVN," finance chief Stefan Szyszkowitz said.

EVN also has bilateral credit lines at its disposal from seven Austrian banks amounting to 175 million euros.

($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)