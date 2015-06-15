LONDON, June 15 Biotech company Evofem is
working with U.S. bank JP Morgan and British broker
Cenkos on a London stock market listing aimed at
raising about $200 million, three sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
San Diego-based Evofem, which specialises in women's
healthcare and develops products such as non-hormonal
contraception, is seeking funding to launch new drugs and the
sources said an initial public offering (IPO) could come before
the end of the year, adding that the timing and amount to be
raised could change.
A spokeswoman for Evofem confirmed that a UK listing is one
of various financing options the company is in the early stages
of evaluating, adding that no firm decision has been made at
this point and no financial advisers have been engaged.
JP Morgan declined to comment, while a spokesman for Cenkos
was not immediately available for comment.
Evofem is backed by Neil Woodford, one of Britain's
best-known fund managers, who originally invested in Evofem
while at Invesco. Since leaving Invesco in 2013 to set up
Woodford Investment Management, he has also taken a stake in
Evofem through his Equity Income Fund.
A spokesman for Woodford Investment Management declined to
comment.
Woodford has invested in a range of small, early-stage
pharmaceuticals companies, including Circassia, which
listed last year in one of London's largest biotech IPOs for
decades.
The previously hot biotech sector has cooled in the United
States in recent months, with increased shorting by investors
fearing a market bubble after a surge in the Nasdaq
biotechnology index.
Worldwide healthcare activity in equity capital markets had
risen 125 percent year on year to $54.9 billion at June 11, the
fourth most active sector, Thomson Reuters data shows.
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman)