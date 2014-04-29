JERUSALEM, April 29 Israel-based plant genomics
company Evogene said on Tuesday it had expanded
operations into the field of plant insect resistance and
control.
It will invest about $10 million and start by focusing on
seed traits displaying resistance to two key insects, corn
rootworm and soybean aphids, Evogene said in a statement.
About 20 percent of global crop production is damaged by
insects, Evogene said, and the problem is expected to get worse,
in part due to a growing resistance of insects to available
insect control products.
The company said it is using an "innovative approach to the
discovery of microbial genes responsible for insecticidal
activity".
"Evogene's expansion into this new area of insect
resistance, which represents one of the largest markets in the
agriculture industry, further demonstrates both the broad
applicability of our existing computational discovery
infrastructure and its ability to incorporate new technologies,"
said Ofer Haviv, Evogene's chief executive officer.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)