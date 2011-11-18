* Investec is taking over Evolution Group
LONDON Nov 18 Evolution Group,
the mid-sized British investment bank that is being taken over
by South African rival Investec, said it will cut 60
jobs as a result of tough market conditions.
"Due to the current depressed levels of income within the
business, management has taken action to reduce the cost base
from Q4 onwards," Evolution said in a statement.
"This has been achieved by reducing headcount by 60
employees and continuing to have a disciplined approach to all
areas of discretionary expenditure."
Evolution employs around 500 people.
Evolution added that its investment banking division was
currently making an operating loss, although the overall
performance of the group, which also runs a private client
wealth management arm, was in line with the company's
expectations.
In September, Investec announced that it was
acquiring Evolution for 233 million pounds in order to boost
Investec's wealth management and broking arms and that job cuts
would be likely.
Many of Britain's smaller investment banks have had to seek
out mergers or buyout deals after being hit by the financial
market downturn, caused by Europe's sovereign debt crisis, and
increasing regulatory costs.
American investment bank Evercore Partners bought
advisory firm Lexicon Partners in June, while in February 2010
Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo bought a
majority stake in stockbroker Execution Noble.
Evolution itself made an attempt last year to buy rival
Panmure Gordon but ended up dropping the bid.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mike Nesbit)