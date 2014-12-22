BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
Dec 22 Evolva Holding SA :
* Evolva completes share sale related to Allylix acquisition
* Total of 6.1 million shares were sold between 16 and 19 December
* One Swiss investment fund acquired a block of five million shares
* Transaction has no impact on number of outstanding evolva shares
* CANAM GROUP - Q1 RESULTS AFFECTED BY COST OVERRUNS ON U.S. BRIDGE PROJECTS AND HEAVY STRUCTURAL STEEL PROJECTS