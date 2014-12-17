BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Evolva Holding SA :
* Sells EV-035 series to emergent biosolutions
* Announced that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has acquired Evolva's anti-bacterial programme, EV-035 series
* For Evolva, this transaction is worth up to $70.5 million plus royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $7.95 to $8.15