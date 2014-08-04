Aug 4 Evolva Holding SA :
* Says announces ac quisition of Cambridge, UK based Prosarix
Ltd., a leading
in silico modelling company
* Says Evolva will purchase prosarix with shares
* Says Prosarix shareholders will receive 1.2 million Evolva
shares upfront
(0.4% of e volva's issued capital)
* Says Prosarix acquisition has no impact on Evolva's financial
guidance for
2014
* Prosarix shareholders are further entitled to 2 million(0.7%)
additional
Evolva shares between 2015 and 2018, linked to certain
conditions
