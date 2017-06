LONDON Jan 23 Evolve Capital PLC : * Stmnt re share price movement * Confirms that it has received an approach from kimono investment holdings

limited and Mrs Susan Vandyk * Kimono and mrs susan vandyk have indicated that should an offer be made it

will not exceed 0.35P per ordinary share * Kimono investment and mrs susan vandyk have until 5.00pm on 20 February 2013

to make an offer