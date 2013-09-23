* Cutbacks to affect administration
* Peers Lanxess, Bayer also cutting costs
* Evonik to reduce number of executive board members
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Germany's Evonik
said on Monday it aims to reduce administrative costs by 250
million euros ($338 million) per year from 2016, becoming the
latest European chemicals maker to announce cutbacks.
The maker of feed additives, acrylic glass and high-tech
plastics said in a statement that the programme, which includes
the reduction of the number of executive board members to four
from six, completes the transition from an industry conglomerate
to a specialty chemicals group.
"In many parts of the company the current administrative
functions still reflect the needs of the former diversified
group," it said, adding that the overhaul would also allow it to
react faster to changing market conditions.
Evonik, which made its stock market debut on April 25, said
last month it would step up cost cutting measures and slash its
investment budget as it cautioned investors about its business
prospects.
A number of peers are retrenching in the face of weak
industrial demand and slower growth in China. Lanxess,
the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber, as well as
diversified healthcare and plastics group Bayer last
week announced cost cutting measures.
Union officials at Total said earlier this month
the French oil major and petrochemicals maker is expected to
announce a decision to close an ethylene plant, which faces
surplus supply and competition from cheap U.S. ethylene.
Evonik said that an unspecified number jobs would be cut but
that it would not resort to forced redundancies.
Instead, an existing agreement with organised labour to
refrain from forced redundancies would be extended by two years
until 2018, it added.
