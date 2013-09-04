Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Germany's Evonik said it secured a 1.75 billion euro ($2.3 billion) credit facility from 27 banks, taking advantage of low interest rates to refinance.
The credit facility is split into two tranches of 875 million euros each, with initial maturities of three and five years, the maker of animal feed additives, acrylic glass and super-absorbents for diapers said on Wednesday.
It replaces a 1.5 billion euro loan signed in 2011.
($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, April 11 Citi was the top bank last year in transaction banking, a segment comprising trade finance and cash management services, rankings compiled by industry analytics firm Coalition showed on Tuesday.