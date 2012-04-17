April 17 German industrial conglomerate Evonik Industries AG said on Tuesday that it will take at least three months for its damaged chemical plant in Marl, Germany, to resume normal production of CDT, a key base material for resins used in auto production and in other industries.

Evonik is the leading maker of cyclododecatriene, or CDT, which is a base material used to make a nylon resin called PA-12 that is used as a coating on fuel and braking systems on most passenger cars worldwide, auto suppliers said.

Evonik also said that full production of CDT may not return until the beginning of next winter.

Evonik told Reuters it is looking into alternative materials that can be used as a resin in those automotive systems without the component CDT.

Two workers were killed in a March 31 explosion that shut down CDT production at the Evonik plant in Marl, Germany.