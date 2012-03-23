* Evonik board authorised to resume IPO preparations
* RAG foundation to take final decision after talks with CVC
* Transaction to value Evonik at 15 bln euros - sources
* Contract of RAG foundation head extended
FRANKFURT, March 23 German industrial
conglomerate Evonik may list on the stock exchange in
the first half, its owner said, becoming the latest firm to
revive initial public offering (IPO) plans after a three-month
rally in stock markets.
The RAG Foundation, which owns a 75 percent stake, said on
Friday it had authorised the board to resume preparations for an
IPO and a decision on the stock offering would be made after
talks with 25-percent owner CVC and Evonik's board.
The foundation hopes to sell shares worth more than 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) in a transaction that would value
the company at no less than 15 billion euros, people with
knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.
Such a figure would be roughly in line with the valuation of
rivals. Peer BASF trades at 5.2 times last year's
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.
At the same multiple, Evonik, which posted operating earnings of
2.8 billion euros last year, would be worth 14.6 billion euros.
MANAGEMENT
To prevent the share sale being hampered by management
uncertainties, the contract of the current head of the RAG
foundation, Wilhelm Bonse-Geuking, was extended by a year.
Investors want to see management in place at all levels
before they buy a company's shares, investment bankers said.
A source close to the matter said Bonse-Geuking, whose
original mandate was to end in June, was ready to step down as
soon as a successor was found.
RAG Foundation's executive committee, the so-called board of
trustees, plans to decide on May 23 whether to go ahead with the
listing, sources had said.
The foundation had begun IPO preparations last year but put
the plans on ice in September in view of the weak financial
markets at that time.
Companies like Advent's H.C. Starck and Siemens'
Osram also postponed their listing due to jittery markets.
Meanwhile, demand has returned to a certain extent and
investors have been rushing to buy shares of Switzerland's DKSH
, which helps companies market and distribute goods in
Asia, and of Dutch cable company Ziggo.
($1 = 0.7579 euro)
