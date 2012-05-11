FRANKFURT May 11 Evonik, the German
chemicals company preparing to go public, raised its full-year
sales and earnings outlook on Friday.
The company, which is owned by German state-controlled RAG
foundation and buyout firm CVC, now expects 2012
operating profit to be flat or to rise slightly, where it had
previously seen a decline.
It also sees slightly higher sales compared with a previous
outlook for stagnation.
First-quarter sales declined 8 percent to 3.456 billion
euros ($4.48 billion) due to the disposal of its carbon black
unit.
The margin of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) over sales widened to 20 percent in
the quarter, up from 19 percent a year earlier.
Sources have told Reuters the decision on Evonik's
flotation, to be made at the end of May, was now hanging in the
balance as valuations in the chemical sector were seen as low.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)