* Board to rubber-stamp Kullmann promotion to deputy-CEO -sources

* Puts Kullmann in frame to succeed CEO Engel -sources

* Evonik has been in pursuit of larger deals since 2014 (Releads, adds quote, background on search for deal)

By Matthias Inverardi and Ludwig Burger

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, April 19 Evonik's strategy chief Christian Kullmann will be appointed deputy CEO of the German speciality chemicals group, putting him in the frame to succeed CEO Klaus Engel, three people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The appointment will be rubber-stamped at the supervisory board's next meeting, which is likely to take place shortly before Evonik's annual shareholder meeting on May 18, the sources said.

CEO Engel's current term expires in 2018.

One of the sources said the appointment was a sign of continuity and smooth transition at the maker of animal feed additives, high-tech plastics, clear acrylic sheet and super-absorbers for diapers.

A company spokesman said executive board appointments were a matter to be decided by the supervisory board and declined to comment further.

Evonik has been trying since 2014 to make a big acquisition that could bolster growth and reduce its dependence on the animal feed business.

It has previously said it would decide by mid-2016 whether and how it would return cash to shareholders if no deal materialises. It had a net cash pile of 1.1 billion euros at the end of 2015.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Evonik was in advanced talks to buy the performance materials operations of industrial gas producer Air Products .

According to a media report at the time, the group was also interested in the speciality chemicals business of Akzo Nobel .

The chemical maker's profits depend for a large part on its poultry feed ingredients business, which provided a boost last year but which will see falling prices this year.

The prospect of a weaker feed ingredients business, raised in March, surprised the market and pushed Evonik's shares down.

Kullmann, formerly head of communications at Evonik, is seen as being close to Evonik Chairman Werner Mueller, Germany's former economic affairs minister. Kullmann became executive board member and chief strategic officer in July 2014.

German daily Rheinische Post earlier reported that Kullmann was in the frame to succeed Engel in the longer term.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Jane Merriman)