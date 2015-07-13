EU clears UBI banks' acquisition of three rescued Italian lenders
BRUSSELS, May 2 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Italy's sale to UBI Banca of three small banks which were rescued by Italian authorities in 2015.
(Corrects to show pricing is 34.60 euros to market not apiece)
FRANKFURT, July 13 Private Equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling about 12 million shares in German chemicals group Evonik for 34.60 euros to market, JP Morgan, which is running the sale, said on Monday.
The sale represents about 2.6 percent of Evonik's outstanding shares.
Evonik shares closed down 1 percent at 35.45 euros after regular trading and extended losses in after-trading hours, dropping 2.1 percent to 35.05 euros.
JP Morgan and Banc of America are the joint global coordinators of the placement.
In early-May CVC had already sold a 4.7 percent stake in the chemicals group. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Says to consider proposal for issue of long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing up to INR 50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: