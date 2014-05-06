BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding appoints John Matovina CEO
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-
FRANKFURT May 6 The chief executive of German diversified chemicals maker Evonik said on Tuesday that the company would put more emphasis on strengthening its portfolio, aiming for takeovers.
Minor acquisitions might come in the course of the year, CEO Klaus Engel said in a conference call, adding that the group was also prepared for acquisitions valued at 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and more.
"Larger acquisitions are not ruled out," he added.
He declined to comment on media speculation regarding a potential interest in Bayer's MaterialScience unit.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers.