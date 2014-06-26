FRANKFURT, June 26 German chemicals maker Evonik said it would give its three divisions greater autonomy while the group executive board would focus on broader strategic planning.

"The plan is to give the operating segments greater entrepreneurial independence in the management of their business," the maker of high-tech plastics, feed additives, clear acrylic sheet said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that Executive Vice President Christian Kullmann, formerly head of communications at Evonik, was appointed member of the executive board in charge of strategy from July 1. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)