BRIEF-ASAP International arranges acquisition doubletree Salt Lake City airport
* ASAP International arranges acquisition Doubletree Salt Lake City airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 5 Buyout firm CVC has sold about 18 million shares, a stake of about 3.9 percent, in German chemicals group Evonik at slightly more than 29 euros ($32) per share on the open market, a spokesman for Evonik said on Thursday.
A source familiar with the matter said that the shares were placed at 29.15 euros apiece. ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing Ludwig Burger)
* ASAP International arranges acquisition Doubletree Salt Lake City airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S