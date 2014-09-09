DUESSELDORF, Sept 9 The RAG Foundation, a German public-sector trust, said it is prepared to let its stake in Evonik get diluted should Germany's second-largest chemical maker carry out a larger acquisition.

RAG's finance chief Helmut Linssen told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday that the foundation continued to prepare for a "very slow" decline in its stake in Evonik but that the stake might also be diluted as part of "for instance a 50/50 merger" on the part of Evonik.

Evonik obtained shareholders' permission in May to issue up to one quarter of its current equity capital in new shares over the next five years, either for cash or to swap with the shareholders of any merger partner.

The RAG Foundation said in June it had received the go-ahead from trustees to cut its Evonik stake to 60 percent over the medium term, from 68 percent currently. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)