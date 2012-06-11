* Investors say owners' 15 bln euro price tag unrealistic
* Uncertainty over euro zone, market volatility endanger IPO
* Prospective investor say Evonik worth 12 bln euros
FRANKFURT, June 11 Prospects for Evonik's second
IPO attempt dimmed on Monday as investors made it clear that
proposed valuations for the German speciality chemical company
were too high, saying only a big discount to listed peers might
do the trick.
"The market right now is not willing to pay for projected
long-term earnings," said one institutional investor, who
described Evonik as "a super company, a gold mine", jittery
markets notwithstanding.
"The market wants an extreme discount and if that discount
is not there, no one will take the risk," said the investor,
adding prevailing market volatility required an IPO discount of
more than 20 percent on the multiples of established groups.
Evonik's owners - German state-controlled trust RAG and
buyout firm CVC - said on Sunday Evonik was increasingly
unlikely to fetch an appropriate price if it listed soon as
initially planned.
Sources close to the matter had told Reuters that the owners
had once hoped the IPO would value Evonik at 15 billion euros
($18.7 billion), after subtracting 1 billion net debt.
Talks with potential investors in the next few days would
determine further steps for the maker of acrylic glass, animal
feed additives, superabsorbents for diapers and battery
chemicals, the owners said on Sunday.
The 15 billion euro valuation assumed a multiple of at least
6.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization and an IPO discount of about 10 percent.
Financial markets' relief at Saturday's euro zone deal to
lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise debt-laden
banks was not shared by prospective Evonik
shareholders.
"In the current market environment, 15 billion euros is
unrealistic. They will not get it. With a 20 percent discount
you might be able to convince investors," said one manager at a
large German mutual fund company.
He said he would recommend Evonik owners cut the size of the
IPO to 10 percent of shares outstanding to salvage the IPO. RAG
and CVC could then wait for better market conditions before
selling more shares on the open market.
Sources have told Reuters, however, that banks managing the
sale have told RAG not to cut the size of the float from about
30 percent because larger investors would be put off by thin
trading volumes.
RAG and CVC said May 25 they would press ahead with plans to
list in Frankfurt in what would be Europe's largest initial
public offering in more than a year.
A decision is now slated for the June 18 meeting of RAG's
board of trustees, a day after elections in Greece anticipated
by markets as they try to gauge whether the country will be able
to stay in the euro zone.
Europe is a key market for Evonik, accounting for 55 percent
of group sales last year.
RAG, a state-owned trust that will bear the liabilities of
Germany's wound-down coal mines, owns 75 percent of Evonik while
private equity firm CVC holds the rest.
A string of flotations across the world have been blown off
course by volatile financial markets, amid fears the euro zone
debt crisis was dragging down global economic growth. Earlier
this month, motor sport racing company Formula One delayed a
Singapore IPO worth up to $3 billion.
Should RAG abandon the IPO, it would be the second time
Evonik has pulled the plug. RAG said in April last year it was
preparing to take Evonik public, but put the plans on ice in
September due to weak markets.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering. BofA
Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan
are additional joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8021 euro)
