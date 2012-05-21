FRANKFURT May 21 German chemicals and real
estate conglomerate Evonik may have to reconsider the
timing of a possible initial public offering (IPO), its majority
owner said on Monday.
The RAG Foundation, which has never officially committed to
a timetable for floating Evonik, cautioned it would monitor
possible risks to an IPO. But it said it continues to support
the idea of flotation.
Sources have said the RAG Foundation, which owns 75 percent
of Evonik, would publish an intention to float on Friday if it
decides to go ahead with an IPO. The shares could then be listed
on June 25.
The sources have cautioned, though, that the flotation could
still fall apart if the price is too low, with the RAG
Foundation eyeing an equity value of at least 15 billion euros
($19.1 billion).
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Maria Sheahan and
Edward Taylor)