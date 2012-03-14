FRANKFURT, March 14 The owners of German
industrial conglomerate Evonik plan to take a final
decision on listing shares in the group at the end of May, two
people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The board of trustees of the RAG foundation -- the
foundation owns some 75 percent of Evonik -- plans to decide at
a meeting next week to start preparations for the initial public
offering, said the people, who declined to be identified.
In April last year, the RAG foundation said it was preparing
for a 1 billion euro ($1.31 billion) IPO within 15 months but
put the plans on ice in September in view of the weak financial
markets prevailing at that time.
In February, people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters that Evonik will postpone a flotation at least until the
end of May due to jittery markets.