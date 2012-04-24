FRANKFURT, April 24 German industrial
conglomerate Evonik may put its planned
second-quarter listing on ice if valuations in the chemical
sector remain at current levels, two sources close to the
transaction said.
"The risk remains that the valuation that Evonik's owners
are hoping for will not be achieved," one of the people said.
"Evonik's owners want to see an equity value of at least 15
billion euros ($19.7 billion). Right now it looks like they
would get only 13.5 to 14 billion", he said.
"At this valuation, they won't float Evonik."
However, if after strong first quarter results the market
would be gauged as robust enough to accept a higher price,
Evonik's owners are likely to publish an intention to float on
May 25. The initial public offering or IPO could then come a
month later.
The RAG Foundation, which owns a 75 percent stake, and
25-percent owner CVC hope the IPO will give Evonik an
enterprise value of 6.5 to 7.5 times earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, included, the sources
said.
RAG, CVC and Evonik declined to comment.