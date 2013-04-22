DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, April 22 Shares in German
chemical company Evonik are planned to start trading
on April 25, three people familiar with the process said on
Monday.
Earlier this year, owners RAG, a public-sector trust that
will bear the liabilities of Germany's wound-down coal mines,
and private equity firm CVC, placed a total of 12
percent of Evonik's shares with investors.
Deutsche Bank and investment bank Mainfirst manage the
placement, which value Evonik at 14 billion euros ($18.3
billion).
Evonik declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Alexander Huebner; Writing
by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)