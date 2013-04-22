FRANKFURT, April 22 Shares in German chemical
company Evonik will start trading on Thursday, April
25, its owners said on Monday.
Earlier this year, owners RAG, a public-sector trust that
will bear the liabilities of Germany's wound-down coal mines,
and private equity firm CVC, placed a total of 12
percent of Evonik's shares with investors.
RAG and CVC reaffirmed on Monday that they would sell up to
an additional 2 percent plus an over-allotment option in Evonik
shares.
Reuters had earlier on Monday reported the planned first day
of trading.