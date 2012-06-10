* RAG wants 15 bln euro valuation for Evonik - sources
* Investors see valuation around 12 bln euros - sources
* Banks have until Friday, or deal called off - sources
* Could be second time that RAG has pulled Evonik IPO
(Adds details on current valuation)
By Matthias Inverardi and Ludwig Burger
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, June 10 The owners of
German chemicals firm Evonik may pull the plug on an initial
public offering (IPO) which, when announced, was billed as
Europe's biggest flotation in more than a year.
"The performance of financial markets since the end of May
has added to the uncertainty whether enough proceeds are
achievable that reflect the value of Evonik," the RAG Foundation
said in a statement on Sunday.
"The certainty of a flotation based on an appropriate
valuation of Evonik is a prerequisite of the IPO."
RAG owns 75 percent of Evonik while private equity firm CVC
owns 25 percent.
A string of flotations across the world have been blown off
course by volatile financial markets, amid fears the euro zone
debt crisis is dragging down global economic growth. Earlier
this month motor sport racing company Formula One delayed a
Singapore IPO worth up to $3 billion.
Should RAG formally abandon the flotation, it would be the
second time that Evonik has pulled an IPO. RAG said in April
last year it was preparing for an IPO of Evonik, but put the
plans on ice in September due to weak markets at that time.
Sources close to the matter have told Reuters that Evonik's
owners hope the IPO will value the chemicals group at 15 billion
euros, after subtracting 1 billion in net debt.
That assumes a multiple of at least 6.5 times earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
According to two people on RAG's board, investors are not
willing to pay anything close to that and are rather looking at
a multiple closer to 5 and a valuation of around 12 billion
euros.
Another meeting of RAG's board is planned for June 18, a day
after elections in Greece that are eagerly anticipated by
markets worldwide as they try to gauge whether the country will
be able to stay in the euro zone.
If banks haven't convinced investors to pay more money for
Evonik's shares, RAG's board is expected to abandon the IPO
then.
Sources close to the matter have said Evonik is looking to
raise as much as 5 billion euros, which would be the biggest IPO
in Europe since commodities trader Glencore's $10
billion flotation in May 2011.
RAG, a state-owned trust that will bear the liabilities of
Germany's wound-down coal mines, had previously signalled a
possible delay of the IPO due to market turmoil.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering. BofA
Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan
are mandated as additional joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by
Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Mark
Potter)