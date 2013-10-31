* Q3 EBITDA 518 mln euros vs 499 mln average in Reuters poll
* Sees 2013 sales of about 13 bln euros, adj. EBITDA 2 bln
* Sees no change in economic trend in relevant markets in Q4
* New technology allows cheaper propylene oxide production
* Shares rise 2 pct to top of German midcap index
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 German chemicals company
Evonik said the impact on profits from weaker market
in animal feed ingredients and specialty plastics were cushioned
by new technology that allows cheaper propylene oxide
production.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26 percent to 518
million euros ($713.3 million), it said on Thursday, beating the
499 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"This should be good enough to push shares after the company
scared investors earlier this year," a Frankfurt-based trader
said, referring to Evonik's outlook cut in
August.
Evonik said earnings were shored up by a new technology
which allows it to turn propane gas - now cheaper due to the
U.S. shale gas boom - into a key feedstock for insulation foams
and solvents. It declined to give any figures on this.
The procedure, developed with ThyssenKrupp,
requires both propane gas and an Evonik product normally used
for paper bleaching and water treatment.
What comes out is propylene oxide, a key intermediate
chemical which normally needs crude oil as raw material, Evonik
said.
The shares gained 2 percent by 1000 GMT while the sector
index STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals slipped 0.7 percent.
Evonik, which was floated on April 25 and is listed on
Germany's mid-cap index MDAX, said it still expects
2013 sales to be flat at about 13 billion euros, with adjusted
EBITDA of about 2 billion, in line with expectations.
"Evonik anticipates that in the fourth quarter the global
economic trend in the relevant markets will remain at the same
level as in the first nine months," the company said.
Net income of 1.38 billion euros was inflated by a book gain
of about 1.5 billion from the sale of its real estate unit to
majority owner, the RAG foundation, and to its pension fund.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
