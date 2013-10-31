* Q3 EBITDA 518 mln euros vs 499 mln average in Reuters poll

* Sees 2013 sales of about 13 bln euros, adj. EBITDA 2 bln

* Sees no change in economic trend in relevant markets in Q4

* New technology allows cheaper propylene oxide production

* Shares rise 2 pct to top of German midcap index (Recasts, adds details on new technology)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 German chemicals company Evonik said the impact on profits from weaker market in animal feed ingredients and specialty plastics were cushioned by new technology that allows cheaper propylene oxide production.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26 percent to 518 million euros ($713.3 million), it said on Thursday, beating the 499 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"This should be good enough to push shares after the company scared investors earlier this year," a Frankfurt-based trader said, referring to Evonik's outlook cut in August.

Evonik said earnings were shored up by a new technology which allows it to turn propane gas - now cheaper due to the U.S. shale gas boom - into a key feedstock for insulation foams and solvents. It declined to give any figures on this.

The procedure, developed with ThyssenKrupp, requires both propane gas and an Evonik product normally used for paper bleaching and water treatment.

What comes out is propylene oxide, a key intermediate chemical which normally needs crude oil as raw material, Evonik said.

The shares gained 2 percent by 1000 GMT while the sector index STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals slipped 0.7 percent.

Evonik, which was floated on April 25 and is listed on Germany's mid-cap index MDAX, said it still expects 2013 sales to be flat at about 13 billion euros, with adjusted EBITDA of about 2 billion, in line with expectations.

"Evonik anticipates that in the fourth quarter the global economic trend in the relevant markets will remain at the same level as in the first nine months," the company said.

Net income of 1.38 billion euros was inflated by a book gain of about 1.5 billion from the sale of its real estate unit to majority owner, the RAG foundation, and to its pension fund. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Louise Ireland)