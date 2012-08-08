FRANKFURT Aug 8 Evonik, the German chemicals company that scrapped an initial public offering in June, said second-quarter net income jumped to 264 million euros ($327.9 million), up from 94 million a year earlier.

The company, which is owned by German state-controlled RAG foundation and buyout firm CVC, said it still expects 2012 operating profit to be flat or to rise slightly.

It also reiterated it still sees slightly higher sales.

Second-quarter sales declined to 3.48 billion euros, down from 3.8 billion euros a year earlier, due to the disposal of its carbon black unit.

The owners of Evonik in June scrapped plans for what could have been Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than a year and said it would only resume efforts for a listing if markets recover.