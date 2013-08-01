* Cuts investment budget this year by 300 mln eur
* Q2 adj EBITDA in line with view, down 23 pct vs yr-earlier
* Now sees flat sales, lower operating income in 2013
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Germany's Evonik said
it would step up cost cutting measures and slash its investment
budget as it became the latest specialty chemicals maker to
caution investors about its business prospects.
The company, which made its stock market debut on April 25,
said it now saw 2013 sales at the year-earlier level and
operating income down. It had previously forecast higher sales
and flat operating earnings.
The maker of animal feed additives, acrylic glass and
super-absorbents for diapers also slashed its budget for new
plants and equipment this year by 300 million euros ($400
million) to 1.2 billion.
Even though it aims to stick to a scheme to invest 6 billion
from 2012 to 2016, it said it may postpone some projects it has
not started yet over the next few years.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 23 percent to 489 million euros ($649
million) in the second quarter, slightly more than the average
of 10 analyst estimates of 486 million posted on Evonik's
website.
Bayer's MaterialScience unit, also a maker of
transparent plastics, and Brussels-based chemicals firm Solvay
cut their profit forecasts last month. BASF
said reaching its full-year target had become more challenging.
Evonik, Germany's second-largest chemicals maker after BASF,
is controlled by RAG, a public sector trust that will bear the
liabilities of Germany's wound-down coal mines. Buyout firm CVC
also holds a stake.