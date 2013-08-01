FRANKFURT Aug 1 Germany's Evonik said
it would step up cost cutting measures as it became the latest
specialty chemicals maker to voice caution about its business
prospects.
The company, which had its stock market debut on April 25,
said it now saw 2013 sales at the year-earlier level and
operating income down. It had previously forecast higher sales
and flat operating earnings.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 23 percent to 489 million euros ($649
million) in the second quarter, slightly more than the average
of 10 analyst estimates of 486 million euros posted on Evonik's
Web site.
Peer Bayer last month cut the outlook for its
plastics and chemicals unit while BASF said reaching
its full-year target had become more challenging.
