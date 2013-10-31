FRANKFURT Oct 31 German chemicals company
Evonik posted a 26 percent drop in adjusted core
earnings, hit by lower prices for its animal feed ingredients
and specialty plastics.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 518 million euros
($713.3 million), it said on Thursday, which still exceeded the
499 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Evonik, which had its stock market debut on April 25 and is
listed on Germany's mid-cap index MDAX, said it still expects
2013 sales to be around 13 billion euros, the same as a year
earlier, and adjusted EBITDA of about 2 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)