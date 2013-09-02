BRIEF-Ab Science announces that masitinib passed its non-futility test at 2 years
* Announces that masitinib study in primary and secondary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis has passed its non-futility test at 2 years
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Evotec AG : * Shares rise 10.6 percent in early trade after says bvf partners to buy stake
as part of capital increase
* FY revenue 393.8 million euros ($423.4 million) versus 354.1 million euros year ago
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI