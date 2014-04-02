BRIEF-Atossa receives positive interim review from safety committee in Endoxifen study
* Atossa Genetics receives positive interim review from independent safety committee in phase 1 Endoxifen dose escalation study
FRANKFURT, April 2 Shares in Evotec AG rise 3.7 percent at open on news to jointly develop cancer treatment with debiopharm
* Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Agenus' anti-PD-1 antibody begins