FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German biotech company Evotec said on Tuesday it had raised its 2015 revenue outlook, citing growth in its Innovate business and positive expectations for the rest of the year.

Evotec expects revenue, excluding milestone, upfront and licences payments, to rise by about 45 percent from last year's 73.4 million euros ($83.02 million). Previously it had guided for a 35-percent increase. ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Anand Basu)