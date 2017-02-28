WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Denmark's Novo A/S has increased its holding in German biotech group Evotec AG to more than 10 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Novo A/S, which controls Novo Nordisk, earlier this month acquired 8.9 percent of shares in Evotec via a capital increase.
As of Feb. 27, Novo A/S held 10.1 pct of shares in Evotec via investment vehicle Novo Nordisk Fonden, Tuesday's filing showed. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.