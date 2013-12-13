BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 13 German biotech company Evotec on Friday cut its outlook for 2013 revenues to 84-86 million euros ($116-$118 million), down from a previous 90-100 million euro target range, following a setback in a pre-clinical study. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.
* Asx alert-Neuren receives $1 million research and development tax incentive-NEU.AX